Roots N Blues 2022 lineup: Jon Batiste, Wilco, Chaka Khan, Bleachers, Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show plus

The Columbia-based Roots N Blues Festival will feature Grammy Award-winning artists Wilco, Chaka Khan, Bleachers, Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste. Batiste has 11 Grammy nominations – the most of any artist this year – for this Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The festival is Friday, October 7 – Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Festival passes and single-day tickets are on sale HERE.

The three-day festival features performances on two stages from established and up-and-coming Americana, roots, blues, R&B, country, bluegrass, soul, folk, and rock acts including Hippo Campus, Larkin Poe, Tank and the Bangas, Houndmouth, Cautious Clay, Jackie Venson, Steeldrivers, Jaime Wyatt, The Dip, Brittney Spencer, Liz Cooper, Kassi Ashton, The Heavy Heavy, as well as five Missouri-based artists.

“We’re continuing to expand on what we started in 2021 by exploring all corners of American Roots Music – moving away from a narrow definition and adopting a broader view of what roots music is,” Shay Jasper, Co-owner of Roots N Blues said in a press release.

More info at Roots N Blues website