MoDOT needs volunteers for April’s Trash Bash (LISTEN)

Every spring, as snow and ice fade, attention turns to trash that has accumulated on roadsides during the winter months. The Missouri Department of Transportation would like to invite all who use Missouri roads to join us in doing some spring cleaning throughout the month of April. You won’t believe how much MoDOT spends on trash pickup alone.

Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer joins “Show Me Today” to talk about the Adopt-A-Highway program now in it’s 35th year.

Run Time: 8:30