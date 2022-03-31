Millions in tax refunds due to thousands of Missourians

Nearly 34-thousand Missourians are due a share of 31 million dollars from the federal government.

The Internal Revenue Service says 33,858 Missouri taxpayers did not file a federal income tax return for 2018, and half of those refunds could be almost 800-dollars more.

“Some people may not have filed because their income was less than what’s required to file a tax return,” said IRS Spokesman Michael Devine.

Nationwide, refunds totaling more than $1.5 billion may be waiting for 1.5 million people who did not file a federal income tax return for 2018, according to the IRS. The agency says half of the potential 2018 refunds would be $813 or more.

The law allows most taxpayers a three-year window of opportunity for claiming a refund, and that window closed on April 18, 2022. Devine said, “If no return is filed to claim a refund, the money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.”

From the IRS: Current and prior year tax forms and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676). However, taxpayers can e-file tax year 2019 and later returns.

Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2018, 2019 or 2020 should request copies from their employer, bank or other payer. Taxpayers who are unable to get missing forms from their employer or other payer can order a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov using the Get Transcript Online tool. Alternatively, they can file Form 4506-T to request a wage and income transcript.

A wage and income transcript shows data from information returns received by the IRS, such as Forms W-2, 1098, 1099, Form 5498 and IRA contribution information. Taxpayers can use the information from the transcript to file their tax return.