Alber Pujols expects to contribute in his final season with the Cardinals (LISTEN)

Albert Pujols made a couple of things clear before his debut with the Cardinals. This will be his final season. He expects to contribute even if that means just as a designated or pinch hitter and he doesn’t want the storyline of him, Yadi and Wainowright getting in the way of trying to win another championship to St. Louis. By the way, Pujols went 1-for-3 with a single in the Cardinals 29-8 win over the Nationals. Hear from the future Hall of Famer on this segment of “Show Me Today.”

Run time: 5:00