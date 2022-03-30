Blunt: Give Ukraine what they need, when they need it (WATCH)

Missouri’s Senior Senator Roy Blunt insisted this week that the U.S. should step up efforts to help Ukraine, “not what they need when it’s convenient for us to manage to get it to them, but when they need it.”

“We have a chance to have a very different discussion about freedom in the world today than I think we had two months ago, and we should make the most of it. And we should do everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself,” Blunt said at a Capitol press conference Tuesday.

Blunt is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.