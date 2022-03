The 4th of six episodes of the drama series, The Thing About Pam, starring Renee Zellweger is airing Tuesday night on NBC. The series details the involvement of Pam Hupp in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria in Lincoln County. Missourinet contributor Jill Enders followed the case and is watching the series. She spoke to several key players involved in this story. Just how accurate is Zellweger’s part and is this unbelievable story accurate? Jill breaks it down for us on “Show Me Today.”

