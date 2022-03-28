Northwest Missouri makes it a 3-peat in Division II

The Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team made NCAA Division II history by becoming the first program to win three consecutive national championships with a 67-58 victory over the Augusta University Jaguars at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. The Bearcats (34-5 overall) captured their third straight national championship, and fourth in five years.

Trevor Hudgins, the NCAA Division II Men’s Player of the Year, became the MIAA Conference’s all-time leading scorer as he surpassed UCM’s Bill Fennelly’s mark of 2,819 points from 1977-81 … Hudgins has recorded 2,829 points in his Bearcat career … Hudgins set the NCAA Division II single-season three-pointers record with 168 … Hudgins and teammate Diego Bernard moved their NCAA Tournament record to 17-0 … Northwest has won an NCAA Division II record 17 straight NCAA Tournament games … Northwest has won 24 of its last 25 NCAA Tournament contests … head coach Ben McCollum moved to 29-5 in NCAA Tournament games … McCollum has guided Northwest to national championships in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022 … Northwest is 40-20 all-time in NCAA Tournament games.