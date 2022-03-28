Albert Pujols coming back to St. Louis

According to The Athletic, the Cardinals are finalizing a one-year deal with former first baseman Albert Pujols. The deal will reportedly be worth $2.5 million. The 42-year-old is entering his 23rd major league season after spending his first 11 years in St. Louis, followed by 11 years in Los Angeles with the Angels and Dodgers. Pujols was voted Rookie of the Year, made nine All-Star Games, won two Gold Gloves, three MVPs, and two World Series championships with the Cardinals.

Pujols hit 446 of his 679 homers as a Cardinal. With the Cardinals he was a career .328 hitter, but in his last 11 seasons, his average dropped to .256. He was a 10-time All-Star making nine of those appearances as a Cardinal. He won two Gold Gloves and was a three-time MVP in St. Louis.

Pujols will most likely DH against left-handed pitchers and could occassionally spell Paul Goldschmidt at first base if needed.