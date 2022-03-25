Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas out of hospital, wife under scrutiny

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

The high court jurist served as an assistant attorney general in Missouri shortly after being admitted to the Missouri Bar in 1974.

The 73-year-old justice’s health issues come at a time when the Supreme Court is on the verge of possibly making history with the first black woman to serve on the court and as his wife, Ginni Thomas, is reportedly dealing with the January 6th Select Committee investigation.

Journalist Robert Costa is part of an investigative team reporting that tha committee has at least 29 text messages between Mrs. Thomas and President Trump’s then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. It’s reported that on November 24, 2020, she texted: “I can’t see Americans swallowing the obvious fraud. Just going with one more thing with no frickin consequences… the whole coup and now this… we just cave to people wanting Biden to be anointed? Many of us can’t continue the GOP charade.”

The committee has one text from January 2021, which was four days after the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Thomas texted to Meadows about her disgust with then-Vice President Mike Pence for not working to block the certification of the election results. She texted, “We are living through what feels like the end of America. Most of us are disgusted with the VP and are in a listening mode to see where to fight with our teams. Those who attacked the Capitol are not representative of our great teams of patriots for DJT!! Amazing times. The end of Liberty,” she wrote.

Mrs. Thomas’ messages reflect a belief that despite no evidence, the 2020 Election was “rigged” and the presidency of Joe Biden is thus “illegitimate.”

In once text after Joe Biden won the presidency, she wrote to Meadows, quote – “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark! …The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Meadow, nor either of the Thomas’ have responded to this report.