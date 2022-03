The Kansas City Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), second-round pick (No. 50) and fourth-round pick, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft. Todd Leabo from Sports Radio 810 WHB joins “Show Me Today” to explain how something like this was bound to happen even though it seemed like it came from out of nowhere.

