Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt responds to the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is calling former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright someone who “broke barriers and made a difference.”

Secretary Albright has died today at the age of 84.

Senator Blunt says even after her tenure as the nation’s highest diplomat, Albright “continued to be an important voice in our foreign policy discussions.”

This is Senator Blunt’s full statement:

“Secretary Albright broke barriers and made a difference. After serving as Secretary of State, she continued to be an important voice in our foreign policy discussions. Only a couple of years ago, I was able to see how much she was respected by her former foreign minister colleagues when I spoke to them at a meeting they had at the Truman Library in Kansas City. She was incredibly involved in the Truman Scholarship Program and that sometimes led to a discussion of her working at the Rolla Daily News when her husband was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to hear her insight and perspective over the years.”