Dennis Gates wants a national title. “Mizzou has everything in place” (LISTEN)

Dennis Gates is the new Mizzou men’s basketball coach. He won 50 games in three seasons at Cleveland State and he has some lofty goals for himself and the program. When he took over the job at Cleveland State, he had four players on the roster and two years later he had them in the NCAA tournament. But…that’s the Horizon League, and a big jump to the SEC. Gates feels he’s ready for the job.

Hear more from Gates on his lofty goals and Terry Pluto from Cleveland.com who covered Gates for three seasons. He thinks Coach Gates is a good fit for Missouri on this segment of “Show Me Today.”