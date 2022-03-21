Eric Greitens’ campaign responds to former wife’s abuse lawsuit

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is now accused of abusing his former wife.

Court documents show Sheena Chestnut Greitens says her ex-husband was physically abusive and demonstrated “unstable and coercive behavior.”

She claims he knocked her down in April 2018 and took her cell phone, wallet, and keys so she could not call for help or leave.

In her court filing to have their child custody decisions made in Texas, she also accuses the former governor of using physical violence toward their children including hitting one in the face and yanking the child around by his hair.

She says Eric told her he did take the infamous blackmail photograph of the hairdresser with which he had an affair, and that he threatened to kill himself if she did not give him public political support.

In the document, she says she started sleeping in her children’s room to try to keep them safe and efforts were made to “limit his access to firearms.”

The Greitens campaign has responded to Missourinet’s request for a statement with the following:

“Eric Greitens is a great Dad, who was married to a woman with a documented history of mental illness and emotionally-abusive behavior. While he spent all of last week on a Spring Break with both of his boys, his ex-wife went to Washington D.C. for the week and prepared to launch what is clearly a politically-motivated attack against him, by releasing gross, completely false and allegations to the press, on the very week that the people who falsely-accused Greitens in 2018 are now going to trial.

One of the documented reasons Eric sought a divorce from Sheena, was because of her constant threats to lie about him, which she made repeatedly over many years, in the belief that the press would believe anything that she said.

The fact is that Eric has maintained, and will maintain custody of his children. His ex-wife is engaged in a last-ditch attempt to vindictively destroy her ex-husband. Though she knows that the press will viciously repeat her false allegations, Eric has always been a great Dad, who loves his boys and has always put them first, and that is why he is filing for full custody of his children.

Co-parenting can often times be challenging, but both parents should always have their children’s best interests at heart. Sadly, only Eric has done what is necessary to create a stable and healthy environment for his children.

Eric will fight for his children and defend himself from these outright lies. His children deserve a father who will speak the truth and stand up against malicious attacks that are clearly politically motivated.

This attack is nothing more than a sad attempt to force a father to yield custody of his children to a deranged individual.”

The former first lady of Missouri is part of a child custody dispute that she wants argued in a Texas court in part to spare her children from more public attention as Eric Greitens tries his political comeback.

Democrat U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce issued a statement today, saying, “Eric Greitens should be in prison. He’s unfit to serve. I agree with Vicky Hartzler that he needs to immediately drop out of the race.”