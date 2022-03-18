Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer introduces “Sanctioning Putin’s Enablers Act”

Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is working to punish people behind Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

After watching what he calls “gut-wrenching” images of Ukrainians towns bombed and people including babies dead in the streets, the Republican congressman is introducing the Sanctioning Putin’s Enablers Act.

The sanctions would affect anyone or any country supporting the attack, including seizing and liquidating assets of those supporters and using the funds for weapons for Ukrainian armed forces and humanitarian assistance.

According to a news release from Rep. Luetkemeyer office, the legislation would:

Sanction any individual who:

Served as a member of the Russian Federation Council and voted in favor of the invasion on Ukraine.

Served as a member of the Russian State Duma and voted in favor of the invasion on Ukraine.

Served as a member of the Russian Security Council who supported recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent of Ukraine.

Served as a member of the Central Election Commission of Belarus who orchestrated the constitutional referendum allowing Belarus to host Russian nuclear weapons.

Prohibit all transactions in the U.S. by any individual described above. Ban all individuals listed above from receiving a visa or other documentation of entry to the U.S. Revoke any current visa or entry documentation possessed by all individuals described above. Confiscate any property or accounts in the U.S. owned by individuals described above and liquidate all assets. Reallocate any funds derived from liquidation to benefit Ukraine for the following purposes:

Weapons for Ukrainian armed forces

Humanitarian assistance

Post-conflict reconstruction

Refugee resettlement