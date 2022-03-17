Tax-free income for law enforcement officers

Republican State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer is proposing Senate Bill 1181 which would eventually eliminate the state income tax for law enforcement officers.

If it becomes law, it will allow members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, peace officers and federal law enforcement officers to deduct 25% of their taxpayer-funded law enforcement income starting in 2023.

The deduction percentage increases to 50% for the 2024 tax year, 75% for the 2025 tax year, and 100% for the 2026 and all subsequent tax years.