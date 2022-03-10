Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed “will not recover” from shooting injuries

The Joplin Police Department says Officer Jake Reed “will not recover” after being shot along with two other officers on Tuesday.

Missourinet affiliate KZRG’s Ty Albright reports, Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland says plans are underway for Officer Reed’s organs to bring life to others needing an organ transplant.

Cpl. Benjamin Cooper was killed in the Tuesday attack by a shooter who was eventually shot dead by Joplin Police Captain William Davis.

The chief also says the third officer injured in the violence, Rickey Hirshey, is “facing some challenges,” but expected to recover.