Plenty to do in KC this weekend around the Big 12 basketball championships (LISTEN)

In 2020, Kansas City was ready to host both the men’s and women’s basketball championships for the Big 12, but after the first night the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. For the first time since then, both tournaments and downtown Kansas City come to life with big crowds expected. Brenda VanLengen from ESPN will be calling games. She’s a Kansas City native and she joined “Show Me Today” to talk about the growth of women’s sports in KC and some of her favorite things to do in town during the tournament.

