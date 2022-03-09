Archery continues to grow in Missouri schools (LISTEN)

The Missouri National Archery in the Schools (MoNASP) State Archery Tournament, hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, is the state’s archery championship. Students from all across the state in grades 4-12 attend qualifying tournaments three months before the state tournament to get the best score they can in order to qualify to go to state. It is the second largest state archery tournament in the nation.

Tricia Burkhardt, Executive Director at the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, talks about the upcoming tournament in Branson and the growth of the sport in Missouri.