Governor Mike Parson released names of pardoned and commuted

On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson released the names of the people he pardoned on Monday, as well as, his one commutation this time around.

The governor’s office says it continues review the names and clemency request files and says it’s working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

1) Robert Midgyett

2) Jeffrey Bragg

3) Sharr Ford

4) Lawrence Tindall

5) Angela France

6) Gary Rambo

7) Ian Kable

8) Edward Partee

9) Gary Campbell

10) Anita Ramirez

11) Doyle Webb

12) Brian Knapp

13) Edmund Reddish

14) Dennis Lucas

15) William Harris

16) Emily Bates-Griggs

17) Karen Short

18)Juan Irizarry

19) Thomas Ireland

20) Dean Howery

21) Dannie Weathers

22) Eli West

23) Diane O’Guinn-Sherrod

24) Nathan McFarlane

25)John Lewis

26)Jennifer Corbin

27)Jodi Dupree-VanHoutan

28)Jimmy Blackburn

29) William Engler

Commutation:

1) Charles Coonce