David Leong was the founder of what would become Leong’s Asian Diner in Springfield, Missouri.

Some foodies know it as the famed home to the original Springfield-style cashew chicken. The restaurant doesn’t rest on its laurels, but still works to incorporate flavors and traditions of his Cantonese heritage with the tastes of the Ozarks.

Now, his son’s Wing and Ling carry on the tradition and talk to Show Me Today about an effort that they say has never been easy.