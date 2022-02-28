Huggies, Pampers and other diapers could become tax-free in Missouri (LISTEN)

A visit to Happy Bottoms diaper bank in the Kansas City area has inspired a Missouri lawmaker to help families with their bottom line.

State Representative Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, has filed a bill that would exempt diapers from sales tax. It would cover diapers for children and adults.

“It was very eye opening. I think I was a little naive to how diaper insecurity impacts the entire family, you know, mentally, financially and from a healthcare perspective,” she says.

Lewis points to a study showing the average Missouri family spends about $1,500 annually on diapers. Currently, diapers are considered a luxury item and they are taxed at 4.2%.

“Saving 4.2% of $1,500 would be significant especially in these days,” says Lewis.

As far as the health problems that can arise from a lack of diapers, Lewis knows. She has more than 20 years of health care experience as an ICU/Critical Care Registered Nurse, as well as a Health Care Executive.

“Sitting in dirty diapers for several hours can lead to diaper dermatitis or diaper rash, UTIs. UTIs, if not treated and or prolonged, can lead to hypertension, kidney failure. I mean it can be pretty significant,” she says.

Lewis says the bill does not exempt sales tax for other diaper-related items, such as baby wipes and diaper rash products.

“According to one of the research articles that I had, it said that in New York and Connecticut when they adopted a tax exemption on diaper products, they saw an increase in diaper sales of 5.4% and a reduction in children pain medication and purchases of 6.2%,” Lewis says.

According to Lewis, ten states have sales tax exemptions similar to what she’s proposing. Several states have tax holidays or a lower tax rate for diapers.

The projected cost to the state is about $16 million to $28 million.

The legislation has not yet been assigned to a committee.

To view House Bill 2384, click here.

To listen to the Show Me Today interview with Rep. Patty Lewis, click below.