Missouri roads midday Thursday: much of the state covered with ice, challenging conditions

The Missouri Department of Transportation cautions that roads are still covered to partly covered for much of the state, including icy conditions. For updates, go to traveler.modot.org.

The National Weather Service out of St. Louis reports wintry precipitation in that region will end between 4 and 6 p.m.today with freezing drizzle until midnight. The NWS out of Kansas City reports a band of heavier snow along the west side of the KC metro along I-35 and I-635 slowly moving east toward downtown KC.