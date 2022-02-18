Subscribe

True/False Film Festival to bring international filmmakers and fans to Missouri

By

Those who say there’s nothing to do in Missouri, have most likely never been to, nor explored the Show Me State.

Barbie Banks of the Ragtag Film Society and the True/False Film Festival (Photo courtesy of Barbie Banks)

Columbia, Missouri’s 2022 True/False Film Festival is March 3rd through the 6th.

Barbie Banks is a co-custodian of the Ragtag Film Society and one of the organizers behind the annual event that brings in moviemakers and thousands of film lovers.

She talks to Missourinet’s Joey Parker on Show Me Today about the 19th year of the nonfiction documentary film festival.

For film listings, passes and other information about the film festival that runs from  you can visit TrueFalse.org.

 

 

 

