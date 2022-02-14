Missouri U.S. Senate hopefuls pitch their positions at GOP forum

Four Republican candidates campaigning to fill the U.S. Senate seat of Roy Blunt had an opportunity to state their position on a variety of issues during a senate forum. Saturday’s event was part of the Missouri Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Days events in St. Charles.

Blunt is not seeking re-election this year.

During the forum, West-central Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said the Show-Me State should require an ID to vote.

“It’s not hard. We have liberals right now who say you’ve got to show your identification and a vaccination card to go to a restaurant and yet they think that’s too oppressive to actually cast a vote for the leadership of this country. It’s ridiculous,” said Hartzler.

St. Louis Attorney Mark McCloskey said he backs requiring an ID to vote.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if we don’t have voter integrity you don’t have a democracy and eroding faith in the voting process is one of the tactics that the left is using to destroy our economy our government and our democracy,” said McCloskey.

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long promises to advocate for law enforcement if elected to the U.S. Senate.

“This woke liberal left mob that’s running right in lockstep with Joe Biden is absolutely putting our police and this country in immense danger and it’s time to stop the wokeness. Stop the insanity,” said Long. Stop the insanity of George Soros’s money.”

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Missouri needs a fighter in Washington, D.C. – and he’s the person for the job.

“It feels as though our culture and our country is slipping away,” said Schmitt. “They’re moving open borders and amnesty, teaching our kids to despise America. We’re not energy independent anymore like we were under President Trump. And this agenda, make no mistake about it, it is about power and control.”

Due to the Missouri Senate being in session, another candidate, Senate President Dave Schatz of Sullivan, was not able to attend. Former Governor Eric Greitens did not participate.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is throwing his support behind Hartzler in her Republican bid for the U.S. Senate. Hawley announced his endorsement for Hartzler during the Lincoln Days event.

By Missourinet contributor Jill Enders

Copyright © 2022 · Missourinet