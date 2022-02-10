Kendall Blanton gives Missouri fans a reason to cheer for the Rams

Yes, Stan Kroenke took control of the Rams and moved them out of St. Louis and now for the second time since going back to Los Angeles, his Rams are playing in the Super Bowl. Even though Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ripped out the hearts of Chiefs fans, I’m guessing many are pulling for the Bengals to stick it to Kroenke.

If you needed a feel good story from the Rams, here it is. Kendall Blanton. The tight end for the Rams has become a reliable option for Matt Stafford and the offense taking advantage of an injury and stepping up this postseason. Blanton caught a touchdown pass (his first in the NFL) in their playoff win over Tampa Bay.

A football and basketball player at Blue Springs South High School, Blanton wasn’t heavily recruited by colleges, but Missouri took a chance on him. He went undrafted in the NFL, but landed in L.A. and has been working hard waiting for his opportunity. Blanton said he is thankful for how everything has worked out.

Watch his official Super Bowl press conference.