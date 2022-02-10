14-year-old Karli Jones is working to make public schools safer (Listen)

Karli Jones says every single day when students walk into school they run the risk of being involved in a school shooting.

She’s part of a small group of students from Columbia Public Schools working together to try to reduce the serious risk of gun violence in our schools.

She has a petition to bring awareness and metal detectors to all public schools in her city.

If you would like to sign her petition to raise awareness, you can do it here, at change.org.

On February 14, the anniversary of the deadly Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, they will present the petition to the CPS School Board and superintendent to show the level of support regarding this topic.