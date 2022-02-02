Missouri enduring “prolonged” winter storm

Mother Nature promised a mess and she started delivering on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says the Winter Storm Warning is in effect now.

Most snowfall in its region is expected to be from central Missouri through western Illinois.

Winter Storm Warning map from NWS St. LouisThere will be a continued transition from freezing rain/sleet to snow.

The NWS in Springfield says the Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and continues through Thursday evening for southwest Missouri, and the Missouri Ozarks, bringing rain, snow and a wintry mix.

Governor Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard to help with the severe winter storm affecting most of the state.

His State of Emergency executive order allows state agencies to assist local jurisdictions with emergency preparation and response.

To help deal with travel disruptions, members of the Missouri National Guard will be positioned around the state and assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded drivers if needed.

Travel is discouraged but if you have to, check the MoDOT traveler information map.