Snow to cover most of Missouri, NWS warns against travel Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service in Kansas City warns that significant snowfall is expected beginning tonight, especially in central and eastern MO. The agency warns people to stay off of roads starting Wednesday because of hazardous conditions. Wind chills will also bring temperatures to a dangerous low into Thursday.

The precipitation will mix with sleet and some freezing rain closer to Interstate-44, according to MWS meteorologist Kevin Deitsch.

“That’s the area that we’re a little more concerned with some icing potential where we could see a quarter of an inch of ice that could cause some issues with power lines and things like that,” he told Missourinet.

National Weather Service snow predictions through Thursday:



