How to manage chronic conditions following breast cancer treatments

Allison Anbari, an assistant professor in the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing, is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She knows first-hand the combination of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries puts survivors like herself at a greater risk for lymphedema, a chronic condition of swelling caused by disruptions to the body’s lymphatic system. Anbari recently conducted studies to be understand how survivors are managing their lymphedema and most recently reached out to rural and small-town survivors here in Missouri.

Anbari shares the results of that study and the strategies for improving survivors’ quality of life on Show Me Today.