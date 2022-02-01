AAA Missouri offers tips to protect your house and vehicles during this latest winter storm

Winter weather, including snow, ice and sub-freezing temperatures is expected to impact travel this week, according to the National Weather Service. AAA reminds drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready to hit the snowy streets, should they need to travel. Preventive maintenance is essential for safe driving and greatly decreases the chances of being stranded in the cold. However, if you do break down in the cold you will want to have a winter emergency kit, which approximately 40% of American drivers do not carry, according to a recent AAA survey.

AAA reminders homeowners and renters that preparing for inclement weather is essential to avoiding winter accidents. Prolonged periods of below freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing, and exterior features.

