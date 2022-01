The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying human remains found in Shannon County, just east of Springfield.

The remains were found earlier this month on the state right of way on U.S. Highway 60 near Winona, Missouri.

An autopsy shows the cause of death as homicide.

The victim was a female and about 55 years old. She had two tattoos (pictured in post).

If you have any information on the case contact Troop G Headquarters at (417) 469-3121.