Missouri federal delegation reacts to Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement from Supreme Court

The announcement of the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer is drawing responses by Missouri’s federal delegation.

The 83-year-old Breyer is the courts oldest member and has been under pressure to retire by the Left so his replacement can be named by President Joe Biden.

It won’t change the current make-up of the six to three divide between conservative and liberal justices.

Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, tweeted, “Moment of truth for Joe Biden. Will this deeply unpopular & divisive president

finally reject the radical elements of his party and nominate someone who loves America and believes in the Constitution? Or will he continue to tear apart this country with a woke activist?”

Congresswoman Cori Bush, a St. Louis Democrat tweeted, “I want to see POTUS (President of the United States) nominate and confirm the first of many Black women to the United States Supreme Court.”

The president has reiterated his promise to nominate a Black woman to the bench.

Justice Breyer is expected to serve out the term which ends in October.