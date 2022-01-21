U.S. Navy medical team headed to St. Louis area to help hospital staff deal with COVID-19 response

A 40-person U.S. Navy medical team is headed to the St. Louis region to help hospital staff overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office says the team, which includes doctors and nurses, is expected to be in place next week at BJC Christian Hospital. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency coordinated the deployment following a request from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, according to the release.

“This team will help support our dedicated local medical professionals who work hard each day to care for Missourians. The best way Missourians can help aid our hospitals and health care workers is by considering vaccination to protect themselves and their families,” Parson says in a statement.

The length of time the team will be helping in Missouri is unknown.

A 17-member federal health care task force is also helping staff at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City through February 4.

Copyright © 2022 · Missourinet