Pinkel on HOF induction: “I started crying…then thought maybe one my friends played a trick on me.” (LISTEN)

On Monday, former Mizzou head football coach Gary Pinkel found out he was being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He was delivered a box, with a football and a note inside. Gary finished his coaching career with the most wins in Mizzou and Toledo history, but didn’t expect to receive this honor. After leaving coaching in 2015 to focus on his health. Gary is feeling great and says if you’re battling health issues, don’t stop fighting. Listen below to my full conversation with Gary from Friday’s “Show Me Today.”

