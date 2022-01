The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for new recruits.

The patrol says it’s seeking qualified people of all backgrounds to apply. Here’s a link

Something is different these days as the M-S-H-P is now allowing certain tattoos.

MSHP says to be eligible, candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be 21 years old at the time of graduation from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy.

There are nine testing sites in the state and the application deadline is February 2nd.