The American Red Cross says Missouri is facing a “blood crisis”

The American Red Cross says it is facing a national blood crisis.

With the challenges of the pandemic and winter weather across the country, the organization says this is the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

The Red Cross says the dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make tough decisions about who gets blood transfusions and who must wait until more products become available.

Blood and platelet donations are also needed to help with medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to make an appointment now to give in the weeks ahead.

The Red Cross says it recently had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit distributions to hospitals.

