Mizzou study: popular students not always the most well-liked

Being popular in school does not always signify being well-liked.

A recent study involving a University of Missouri researcher finds middle school students generally think well-liked classmates are high achieving academically, kind, helpful and cooperative.

The lead author of the study is Nicole Brass, a post-doctoral fellow in the MU College of Education and Human Development. She says, “Adolescents are hyper aware of what others think of them, as well as who among their peers they think is popular or well-liked,” She also says some students who are considered popular can be also be mean and aggressive.

Brass is working with Christi Bergin who is a research professor at MU. The two are developing an online professional development series for teachers and researchers. Learn more and find resources here.

