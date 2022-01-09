Chiefs end up as the second seed in the AFC. Will face Steelers

The Chiefs are heading into the postseason with the AFC’s Number-2 seed. Nick Bolton scored on an 86-yard fumble recovery as Kansas City took down the Broncos 28-24 in Denver on Saturday. After trailing most of the second half, Bolton lifted the Chiefs with his defensive touchdown as the team capped off a strong year at 12-and-5. Kansas City just missed the top seed after the Titans beat the Texans on Sunday to secure the Number-1 seed.

The Chargers face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup. The longtime AFC rivals are battling for the final postseason spot. The Bolts are coming off last weekend’s strong 34-13 win over the Broncos at home. That snapped a two-game skid as L.A. positions itself for the playoffs. The Chargers enter at 9-and-7 and looking to sweep the season series against Las Vegas. Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley thinks highly of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

The winner of this game becomes the sixth seed.

The Steelers claimed an overtime win over Baltimore on the final Sunday to clinch the playoff spot.

The Chiefs will host the Steelers Sunday night on NBC at 7:20