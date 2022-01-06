Transfer portal takes a bite out of Mizzou’s roster

Former Mizzou quarterback turned safety Shawn Robinson has entered the transfer portal. He played just three games at QB for Mizzou after coming over from TCU. Robinson made the switch to defense where he finished with two interceptions in ten games played on that side of the ball.

Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo will enter the transfer portal. He was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team after finishing with 27 tackles, including two for a loss. He also had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown against North Texas. Wingo played at De Smet High School in St. Louis under Robert Steeples, a former Mizzou player. Steeples recently became a defensive assistant coach at LSU.

Former quarterback Conner Bazelak who entered the transfer portal right after Mizzou’s loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl announced he is headed to Indiana.

The Tigers did gain one play. Division-two’s leading rusher is on his way to Mizzou. Former Truman State running back Cody Schrader announced on Twitter yesterday that he is transferring to the Tigers football program for the 2022 season. Schrader rushed for 2,074 yards with Truman State last season, and he had five games where he rushed for more than 200 yards.