Missouri legislative leaders lay out budget priorities as 2022 half of session begins (AUDIO)

As a new year in the Missouri Legislature begins, leaders of the Republican Supermajority began setting spending priorities, especially for the $2.8 billion surplus that has come from federal COVID aid money.

Senator Dan Hegeman, R- Cosby, chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-St. Charles, is the second in leadership in the Missouri House.

They both spoke with Ashley Byrd about the options for spending that money.

Interview with Sen. Dan Hegeman (17:50)

Interview with Rep. John Wiemann (13:50)