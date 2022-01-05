Subscribe

Missouri legislative leaders lay out budget priorities as 2022 half of session begins (AUDIO)

As a new year in the Missouri Legislature begins, leaders of the Republican Supermajority began setting spending priorities, especially for the $2.8 billion surplus that has come from federal COVID aid money.

Senator Dan Hegeman, R- Cosby, chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-St. Charles, is the second in leadership in the Missouri House.

They both spoke with Ashley Byrd about the options for spending that money.

Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, left, speaks to Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman on May 5, 2021 ( photo Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Interview with Sen. Dan Hegeman (17:50)

House Republican leadership. At the podium, Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Jefferson County, and right, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R- St. Charles on opening day 2022. (Photo Ben Peters, House Communications)

Interview with Rep. John Wiemann (13:50)

