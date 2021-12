Missouri’s minimum raise is going up January 1, 2022.

The Saturday pay increase is the result of the passage of Proposition B in 2018.

The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.15 an hour from $10.30.

The ultimate goal of the measure is to get to $12.00 an hour by January of 2023.

Missouri Jobs with Justice members say they fought hard for Prop B passing, but the group still says it wants to see $15.00 an hour as the state’s minimum.