Missouri deadly storms estimated to be eligible for $27 million in federal aid

Preliminary assessments from deadly storms that hit Missouri earlier this month are estimated to include more than $27 million in damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs that are eligible for federal aid.

Gov. Mike Parson has requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a major disaster declaration in seven southeast Missouri counties impacted by those storms on December 10. The governor is requesting assistance for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties.

“Our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms,” Gov. Parson says in a news release. “Federal disaster assistance will be necessary to complete the permanent repair work and alleviate the burden of the costly damage experienced in these hard-hit communities.”

If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofits could get federal reimbursements for repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads, and other public infrastructure.

At least two people were killed in Missouri from the storms. The National Weather Service issued 31 tornado warnings for Missouri that night.

