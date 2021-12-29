Governor names two state department directors

Governor Mike Parson has named two new directors to his team.

At Wednesday’s Capitol news conference, the governor named Valeri Huhn the new Director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) and Wayne Wallingford as Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR).

Neither is a stranger to Missouri state government. Huhn has been the deputy director of DMH since 2020 and a part of the DMH Senior Management Team since 2014. She started in state government in 2000 as a Budget and Planning Analyst for the Office of Budget and Planning.

The governor says Huhn brings leadership experience from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Office of Administration, and the Department of Social Services.

At Wednesday’s news conference, she addressed one of her department’s greatest challenges.

She said, “Our biggest concern is the workforce. Delivery of supports and treatment has (sic) been much harder over the last two years.”

Wallingford served in the State Senate from 2013 until last year and is now a member of the Missouri House of Representatives. He has also worked in management for the McDonald’s corporation as well as the Taco Bell corporation.

At the news conference he said, “Working for two of the biggest restaurants in the world where customer service is king, customer service is king at the Department of Revenue.”

Huhn will take her position on January 1st and Wallingford on the 3rd.

Listen: report by Joey Parker