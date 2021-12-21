Subscribe

Mizzou down another tight end and two more key defensive players for Army

By

Mizzou football will be without tight end Niko Hea, defensive tackle Akial Byers and safety Martez Manuel, they’ve have been ruled out against Army tomorrow. Mizzou releases their participation list prior to each game with no explanation as to why players will be out. The Tigers with enter the Armed Forces Bowl without their top three tight ends they had at the start of the season with Daniel Parker and Messiah Swinson transferring.

Manuel is Mizzou’s leading tackler and Byers started ten of the 12 games. The Tigers will also be without starting cornerback Akayleb Evans who is opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Army is favored by four points over the Tigers.

