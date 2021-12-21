Badie, Bazelak out of the bowl game for Mizzou

Mizzou football will have a depleted roster tomorrow night when the Tigers face Army in the Armed Forces Bowl in Ft Worth. Star running back Tyler Badie will not play in the game. Eli Drinkwitz said at the press conference today that was his decision. He is also starting Brady Cook of St. Louis at quarterback ahead of Connor Bazelak.

Badie ran for a new single-season school record in 2021 with 1,604 yards and ranks seventh in Mizzou football history with 2,740 career rushing yards.

In addition to those moves, the Tigers have ruled out tight end Niko Hea, defensive tackle Akial Byers and safety Martez Manuel, and with offensive lineman Case Cook not playing in the game, that means all four of Mizzou’s captains will not be playing in the final game of the year.

Starting cornerback Akayleb Evans is opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.