Wearing a Santa Claus hat and with the threat of a bomb, an accused Missouri bank robber is now charged.

58-year-old Kenneth Hopper is charged with Robbery and making a Terrorist Threat.

The prosecutor says Hopper, with his hat and white beard, robbed a bank in Bridgeton (St. Louis area) Saturday, threatening to “blow it up.”

He was caught nearby, and police say he had the thousand dollars that he stole from the bank.