Drinkwitz gets 14 signed in historic recruiting day for Mizzou

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz has the best recruiting class in program history. Rivals currently ranks the Tigers 2022 class as No. 17 in the nation. Luther Burden from East St. Louis is a 5-star recruit and rated the best wide receiver in the country. QB Sam Horn leads a list of a handful of four-star recruits. 247 ranks him as the No. 10 quarterback in the country. Last updated early afternoon, the signing class has added 14 players including nine from Missouri and/or the surrounding St. Louis and Kansas City metros.

Luther Burden | WR | East St. Louis, IL | Rivals: 5 stars

Sam Horn | QB | Suwanee, GA | Rivals: 4 stars

Marcus Scot II | DB | Conroe, TX | Rivals: 4 stars

Marquis Gracial | DT | Saint Charles, MO. | Rivals: 4 stars

Isaac Thompson | DB | St. Louis, MO | Rivals: 4 stars

Tavorus Jones | RB | El Paso, TX | Rivals: 4 stars

Valen Erickson | OL | Chicago, IL | Rivals: 3 stars

Xavier Simmons | LB | Greensboro, NC | Rivals: 3 stars

Jalen Marshall | DT | Overland Park, KS | Rivals: 3 stars

Tristan Wilson | OL | Lebanon, MO | Rivals: 3 stars

Mekhi Miller | WR | Overland Park, KS | Rivals: 3 stars

Jamarion Wayne | WR | St. Louis, MO | Rivals: 3 stars

Max Whisner | TE | Lee’s Summit, MO | Rivals: 3 stars

Armand Membou | OL | Lee’s Summit, MO | Rivals: 3 stars