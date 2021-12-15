Drinkwitz gets 14 signed in historic recruiting day for Mizzou

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz has the best recruiting class in program history. Rivals currently ranks the Tigers 2022 class as No. 17 in the nation. Luther Burden from East St. Louis is a 5-star recruit and rated the best wide receiver in the country. QB Sam Horn leads a list of a handful of four-star recruits. 247 ranks him as the No. 10 quarterback in the country. Last updated early afternoon, the signing class has added 14 players including nine from Missouri and/or the surrounding St. Louis and Kansas City metros.
Luther Burden | WR | East St. Louis, IL | Rivals: 5 stars
Sam Horn | QB | Suwanee, GA | Rivals: 4 stars
Marcus Scot II | DB | Conroe, TX | Rivals: 4 stars
Marquis Gracial | DT | Saint Charles, MO. | Rivals: 4 stars
Isaac Thompson | DB | St. Louis, MO | Rivals: 4 stars
Tavorus Jones | RB | El Paso, TX | Rivals: 4 stars
Valen Erickson | OL | Chicago, IL | Rivals: 3 stars
Xavier Simmons | LB | Greensboro, NC | Rivals: 3 stars
Jalen Marshall | DT | Overland Park, KS | Rivals: 3 stars
Tristan Wilson | OL | Lebanon, MO | Rivals: 3 stars
Mekhi Miller | WR | Overland Park, KS | Rivals: 3 stars
Jamarion Wayne | WR | St. Louis, MO | Rivals: 3 stars
Max Whisner | TE | Lee’s Summit, MO | Rivals: 3 stars
Armand Membou | OL | Lee’s Summit, MO | Rivals: 3 stars