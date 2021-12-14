KC’s Gordon lands on Covid list ahead of Chargers matchup

Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has just four catches and nine targets this season, was placed on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus on Monday. Gordon is fully vaccinated and needs two negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to play Thursday against the Chargers. The NFL had an unusually high number of 37 positive COVID tests on Monday. Other than Gordon the team is relatively healthy. LA’s starting left tackle Rashawn Slater also tested positive. He’s protected Justin Herbert and is the only offensive player to play in every snap this season for the Chargers.

Gordon scored his first TD with Kansas City on Sunday, getting a one-yard reception in the second quarter to put the Chiefs up 28-0 against Las Vegas.

The Chiefs have won six straight and lead the west at 9-4. LA has won their last two and are 8-5. The Chiefs lost to the Chargers 30-24 in Week 3, turning the ball over four times in the loss.