Deadly tornados rip through Missouri and five other states

Tornadoes struck Missouri and five other states Friday night leaving possible 100 people dead and massive property damage in a long path.

Max Olson, a storm chaser, captured some of the tornado activity in the Bootheel.

Missourinet News tweeted alerts as the storms hit the state after moving from Arkansas, through Missouri’s Bootheel and tearing through Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky. Hayti and Caruthersville seemed to take the hardest hit in Missouri, but the most casualties are being reported in Kentucky.

Tornadoes are uncommon this late in the season, especially this long-track supercell thunderstorm that caused the string of tornadoes to happen Friday night.