The University of Central Missouri is in the record books for largest ridden parade of mules

It’s a world record. The University of Central Missouri is officially the Guinness Book of World Records holder for the largest ridden parade of mules.

On October 23, 50 mules and their riders strolled down the streets of Warrensburg for the school’s homecoming parade.

A parade of mules makes sense for UCM. Since 1922, the school’s mascot has been the mule. In fact, the mule is also Missouri’s state animal.

“When we first announced that we were going to try to do this in UCM’s 150th year, the number one question we were asked was ‘Why?’ and the answer is if anyone were to set a record for a parade of mules, it should be UCM at the Homecoming parade,” says Jackie Jackson, associate vice president for the UCM Alumni Foundation. “This accomplishment is demonstrative of who we are as a university – a proud ‘Mule Strong’ institution that thrives with the community’s involvement and support.”

Jackson worked with Tiffany Cochran, senior director of events and alumni engagement, to get mule owners, including alumni, involved in the event.

There are a lot of people who have mule pride,” Cochran said. “When we started to make calls to get people to come out to the world record [attempt], the responses came flooding in. Everybody wanted to be involved.”

Not only is it UCM’s 150th year, this year marks Missouri’s 200th birthday of becoming a state.

The university plans to celebrate the record with the public by holding activities in the community after the new year.

